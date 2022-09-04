Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan: Occultist arrested for raping woman on pretext of curing ‘black magic’

Published on Sep 04, 2022 06:57 PM IST

A preliminary probe revealed that the occultist hailing from Gujarat used to cheat women in the rural areas on the pretext of curing their black magic spell

The woman alleged that the occultist raped her for six days. (Representative Image)
ByMukesh Mathrani

The Rajasthan police have arrested an occultist from Gujarat for allegedly raping a 35-year-old married woman on the pretext of curing a “black magic spell” cast on her, officials said on Saturday.

The Nagana police in Rajasthan’s Barmer arrested the occultist after the woman lodged a complaint on August 31.The accused, identified as Saleem Baba alias Gulab Nabi (57), a resident of Mehsana in Gujarat, was produced before a court in Barmar on Saturday, from where he was sent to judicial custody.

The woman said that Saleem Baba came to her house on August 24 on the pretext of curing a “black magic spell”. He played many tricks on her and raped her for the next six days, she alleged. On August 30, the accused fled after threatening the survivor and thereafter she approached the police.

Following the complaint, a police team located him from Gujarat’s Mehsana and arrested him on Thursday.

A preliminary probe revealed that the accused used to cheat women in the rural areas on the pretext of curing their black magic spell and also curing them from diseases.

