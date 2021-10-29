Rajasthan Panchayat Election Result 2021: Counting of votes underway in Alwar, Dholpur

Counting of votes for the panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in Dholpur and Alwar of Rajasthan, held earlier this month, are underway in the district headquarters on Friday. The counting of votes started at 9am and a clear picture regarding the winner is expected by evening.

The voting in the final and the third phase of the polls took place on Tuesday and a turnout of over 65.23 per cent was recorded in the two districts. The Alwar and Dholpur zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections are being conducted in three phases. The first and second phases of polling were held on October 20 and October 23 respectively.

As many as 506,350 voters out of a total of 776,284 voted in the elections, according to poll officials. The highest voting percentage was recorded at Kishangarh Bas of Alwar district at 69.98 per cent, according to the spokesperson of the State Election Commission.

State election commissioner PS Mehra said that the voting percentage in the first phase was 64.24 per cent, while it was 57.46 per cent in the second phase.

The voting was held keeping in mind the necessary guidelines in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Election Commission also informed that the zila pramukh and panchayat samiti pradhan will be held on October 30.

Meanwhile, bypolls to two assembly seats in the Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad districts of the state will also be held on Saturday. The elections are being viewed as a major test for the performance of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

