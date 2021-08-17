Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan Police arrest man making obscene videos of tourists
jaipur news

Rajasthan Police arrest man making obscene videos of tourists

The man was caught after a female cop in plain clothes checked his mobile phone after finding his activities suspicious.
By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 05:00 PM IST
The accused told police that he was making such videos for the last two and a half months. (Shutterstock Image)

Jaipur police caught a voyeur red-handed while filming women in short dresses at Amber fort on Sunday and found over 200 such video clips on his phone. 34-year-old Suresh Kumar Yadav, a resident of Shrimadhopur town of Sikar district, said he was doing this for nearly two and a half months.

“The accused used to sit next to his victims and pretend to tie his shoelaces while filming girls on his mobile phone, without letting them know,” additional commissioner of Jaipur police, Rahul Prakash, said.

He was caught after a female cop in plain clothes checked his mobile phone after finding his activities suspicious. Prakash said police constable Premlata of state police’s Nirbhaya Squad (an all women unit) was especially deployed at the spot to keep an eye on anti-social elements.

“Over 200 objectionable video clips were found in his phone and it was found that many of these were shot in tourist spots, temples, World Trade Park, etc. The accused confessed that he often used to travel to Jaipur to record such videos,” the police officer said.

The accused told police that he was making such videos for the last two and a half months ever since his Mount Abu visit, where he was influenced by a group engaged in filming obscene videos.

Police said they are now trying to identify and nab the people he met in Mount Abu. A case has been registered under Section 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 66 of the IT Act.

The police are also probing if the accused was uploading or selling these videos, said Prakash.

