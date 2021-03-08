Rajasthan police officer accused of rape suspended with other senior officers

The station house officer (SHO) of Kherli police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar was suspended, and 18 policemen along with the circle officer (CO) were shunted for their alleged role in shielding a sub inspector accused of raping a complainant. The main accused sub-inspector, who was arrested on Sunday after intervention by senior police officers, was also suspended on Monday, said a senior police officer.

“The SHO of Kherli police station Ram Sahay and accused SI Bharat Singh have been suspended. The circle officer (CO) Ashok Chauhan has been put on APO (awaiting posting order). 18 policemen of the station will be sent to police lines. The process to terminate the accused will be started once the charge sheet is filed. Everybody’s role is being probed,” said Tejaswani Gautam, Alwar superintendent of police (SP). She added that the victim’s statement has been recorded.

SI Singh was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman who came to the police station to file a harassment complaint against her husband.

Singh was booked under section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) and 376(2)(a)(ii), (a police officer committing rape in the premises of any station house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Sunday evening, Jaipur Range inspector general (IG) Hawa Singh Ghumaria and Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam reached the police station to take stock of the situation after it came to light that officials there had tried to hush up the matter in order to protect the SI.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, when she went to the Kherli police station at around 5.30 pm on March 2 to file a case against her husband, the SI identified as Bharat Singh lured her into a trap, offering help in the case including counselling to the couple.

“The SI allegedly took the victim to her quarter and sexually molested her. When the victim reached the police station Sunday evening to get information about action in her case, the SI again attempted to molest her. The victim reported this to another police officer and that’s how the matter came to the knowledge of Alwar SP, who asked for filing a case against the accused SI. Medical check-up of the victim has been done in a local community health centre (CHC),” said Gautam.

She added that an ASI posted at Aravali Vihar police station identified as Randeep Gurjar has been suspended too. “A complaint of sexual abuse was also registered against the ASI on the basis of which he has been suspended,” said the Alwar SP.