Rajasthan police rescue 7-yr-old girl sold, married to 38-yr-old man in Dholpur

Rajasthan’s Dholpur police on Tuesday rescued a 7-year-old girl who was allegedly sold and married off to a 38-year-old man. (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place in the district’s Mania village, where they received information about a minor girl sold for Rs. 4.30 lakh allegedly by her parents and married off to one Bhupal Singh on May 21.

Suresh Chand, assistant sub-inspector and welfare officer, said a raid was conducted in the village, and the police team found the young girl at Singh’s residence dressed as a bride.

Deepak Khandelwal, circle officer, Mania, said the girl was rescued, and a complaint was registered against those involved in human trafficking and child marriage under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Khandelwal said that they detained and interrogated the family members of Singh, who confessed that they bought the minor girl for Rs.4.30 lakh and married her to Singh on May 21.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the family, who originally belonged to Madhya Pradesh, have a few members served time in jail in similar cases, including an alleged murder case.

Police are conducting further investigating into the matter and trying to find out people involved in such an act, said Khandelwal.