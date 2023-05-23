Woman, minor son thrown from balcony over family dispute in Gurugram

A 30-year-old woman and her five-year-old son were severely injured after they were dragged and thrown from the balcony of her house on the first floor in Sector-12A allegedly by her husband, mother-in-law and other family members, police said on Tuesday, adding that all suspects are on the run and will be arrested soon. Police said there is a property dispute in the family, which could have triggered the assault on the woman and her child. (Representational image)

Police said the incident took place around 10.30pm on Sunday. They said the woman was allegedly assaulted and stabbed in the left leg before being dragged by her limbs and thrown over the balcony wall. As for motive, police said there is a property dispute in the family, which could have triggered the assault on the woman and her child.

Investigators said the woman and her son lay injured and unconscious on the road in front of the house for almost half an hour but neither her husband nor any of his family members came out to help them.

Investigators said the woman gained consciousness after some time and begged passers-by to give her a phone to call her family but none helped her.

With no one ready to help, she somehow picked her son up and carried him to the main road where an auto-rickshaw driver helped them reach her maternal aunt’s house in Sector 5.

Police said from there, she was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 12, where she and the minor are currently undergoing treatment.

Investigators said the woman sustained multiple injuries to her head, limbs, shoulder and back, besides slash wounds to her left thigh sustained in a knife attack by her husband.

The woman’s son, a kindergarten student, sustained head injuries, said police, adding that her nine-year-old son is still with the in-laws.

According to police, the child latched on to his mother in an attempt to protect her when she was being dragged by her limbs to the balcony by his father and family, and they allegedly threw him over the balcony as well.

On the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered against her husband, her mother-in-law, her brother-in-law and his wife, her husband’s uncle and his wife under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station on Monday, said police, adding that all suspects were currently on the run.

The woman’s younger brother alleged that the assault was the result of an altercation that broke out in the family over property

“There was a property dispute in the family. My sister was also being subjected to domestic violence within six months of the wedding, which took place in February 2013. We spent more than ₹20 lakh on her wedding. However, the family was not satisfied with the dowry we gave her,” he said.

He said his sister, husband and two children started living in a separate house from October 2021. Her in-laws then decided to partition the property and her husband was promised the house as his share,” he said.

“But his older brother was against the decision. In October 2022, the family again united. Suddenly, my sister was at the receiving end of their ire; they were hell bent on kicking her out of the house,” the woman’s brother said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said attempts were on to trace all the suspects and arrest them as soon as possible.