Rajasthan Police suspend SI who allegedly raped 5-year-old girl in Dausa

The Rajasthan police on Saturday suspended a 54-year-old police sub-inspector who was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 5-year-old Dalit girl in Dausa, said an official familiar with the matter.

The Rajasthan government has declared that ₹ 50 lakh compensation will be provided to the girl’s family. (Representative Image)

Superintendent of police (SP) Vandita Rana said, “We have suspended the officer immediately after his arrest. He is being questioned. Further investigation is underway.”

According to police, the SI identified as Bhupendra Singh, was deployed at Rahuwas police station for election duty.

“On Friday, he allegedly lured the minor into his neighborhood with ₹50 when she was playing outside her home and took her to his rented house where he was staying with ASI Chhotelal and raped the minor,” said ASP Bajrang Singh.

Singh also said that the minor later told her parents about the incident, following which they went to the local police station to register a complaint against SI Yadav.

A case was lodged against the SI under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the POCSO and SC/ST Act.

Rana said, “The SI was immediately arrested, and the minor’s medical examination was conducted at the Lalsot district hospital by a team of medical experts. We are also investigating the ASI’s involvement in the matter but didn’t take any action against him as his role is not yet clarified.”

A purported video also surfaced the social media showing an agitated mob assaulting the SI at the police station. They also demanded ₹1 crore compensation, and a government job for the minor’s family, and the strictest punishment to the SI.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked a fresh political salvo as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) and the party’s candidate from Sawai Madhopur in the upcoming state poll, Kirodi Lal Meena reached the spot and staged a dharna.

“I have come here to help the girl. For me elections come afterwards; my first priority should be giving the family justice. It is a shameful incident that exposed the pathetic law and order situation under the (chief minister Ashok) Gehlot-led state government,” said Meena.

Meena also alleged that the parents of the minor were also assaulted by the ASI Chhotelal and another constable when they went to file the complaint. “The ASI beat up the minor’s father so brutally that he sustained a fracture on his hand. The girl’s mother was also assaulted by the son of the local Sarpanch.”

Questioning the law-and-order situation under the Gehlot-rule, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, “This incident has shamed not only Rajasthan but the entire country and humanity. When protectors turn predators, whom should the women and girls of Rajasthan turn to?”

“This is not the first incident in Rajasthan. Over 1,000 minors have been raped in Rajasthan. Between 18 and 22 incidents of women atrocities are reported daily in Rajasthan. CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress party’s guarantee is to keep Rajasthan on number one spot in cases of rapes and women atrocities,” he said.

Poonawala said the women of Rajasthan want to ask Congress leader Priyanka Vadra ‘Rajasthan ki ladki hun toh kya bachh sakti hun? (I am a daughter of Rajasthan, can I be safe?)

Poonawala alleged that after the rape, police did not register an FIR till locals and BJP leaders launched a protest. He alleged that police had beaten up the father of the victim and tried to destroy evidence.

However, SP Rana said, “We are investigating the matter. So far, we haven’t found anything related to this allegation.”

Director general of police Umesh Mishra said, “Police are investigating the matter. Instructions have been given for strict action to be taken against the perpetrator.”

Meanwhile, health minister and the local Lalsot MLA Parsadi Lal Meena declared that “ ₹50 lakh compensation will be provided to the girl’s family. The accused was arrested. The government will make sure the family gets justice. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrator.”

