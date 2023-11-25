Rajasthan polls: Ashok Gehlot, Gajendra Shekhawat cast vote in Jodhpur district

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot cast his vote for the state assembly elections along with his family members at a polling booth at the Jain School at Mahamandir in Jodhpur district on Saturday while Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and family exercised his franchise at a polling booth at the New Government Senior Secondary School at Mohanpura Pulia in the district. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot after casting his vote at a polling booth in Jodhpur district.

The district recorded 64.32% percent voting till 5pm.

Gehlot walked with his family from his nephew’s house to his ancestral residence in Mahamandir, there he garlanded his grandmother’s photo and took blessings.

The chief minister’s wife offered prayers at the Hanuman temple, located near the ancestral residence before the family headed to the polling booth.

Gehlot also reached Lal Sagar and Mahesh school area and expressed confidence in the victory of the Congress.

After voting, Gehlot said: “there is an undercurrent regarding Congress. Vasundhara Raje has also claimed undercurrent, but her claim is hollow, our claim is solid. Modi’s guarantee has failed. They are not being discussed.”

Shekhawat, who cast his vote after standing in the queue at the polling booth, claimed victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

There are a total of 27,35,688 voters in Jodhpur district.

There were queues of voters outside the polling stations till 5pm on Saturday in Sardarpura, Jodhpur City, Soorsagar, Luni, Phalodi, Shergarh, Bhopalgarh, Bilara, Osian and Lohawat assembly constituencies.

A total of 2,612 EVMs have been used for voting in Jodhpur district and 518 EVMs have been kept in reserve. A total of 2,612 booths have been set up in 10 assembly seats of Jodhpur district (including newly created districts). These include 80 women booths, 10 disabled booths and 10 youth booths. Eight women booths were set up in every assembly constituency.

In the last elections, the voting percentage of Jodhpur district was 72.70.

No major untoward incident was reported during voting till 5pm in the district. Cases of workers of political parties clashing with the police were reported at some places.

The results of the assembly elections in five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram- will be declared on December 3.