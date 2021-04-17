Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan sees highest single-day spike of 9,046 new cases; tally crosses 4 lakh
The weekend curfew remained effective on Saturday as shops and offices except essential services remained closed. The curfew will continue in the state till 5 am on Monday.
Jaipur: Bamboo poles placed as barricading to keep people inside an area declared a Covid-19 containment zone at Malviya Nagar, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Himanshu Vyas / HT Photo)

Rajasthan recorded its biggest single-day spike of 9,046 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 404,355, while the death toll mounted to 3,109 with 37 more fatalities, according to an official report.

The state government had announced the weekend curfew after a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday night.

However, polling and election-related activities in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand (Rajsamand) constituencies were exempted.

Rajasthan now has 59,999 active novel coronavirus cases, the report said.

A maximum of 1,484 new cases were reported in Jaipur, followed by 1,265 in Jodhpur, 1,049 in Kota, 783 in Udaipur, 591 in Alwar, 407 in Bhilwara.

