Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: Tehsildar burns 20 lakh as ACB visits over bribery allegations
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Tehsildar burns 20 lakh as ACB visits over bribery allegations

A team apprehended Revenue Inspector Parvat Singh while taking a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a man on behalf of the Tehsidar Kalpesh Kumar Jain for awarding him a contract, DG (ACB) BL Soni said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:57 AM IST
A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files(REUTERS)

A tehsildar locked himself inside his residence and allegedly burnt currency notes worth 15-20 lakh after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a revenue inspector while taking a bribe of 1 lakh on his behalf, officials said.

The incident occurred in Sirohi district on Wednesday night.

A team apprehended Revenue Inspector Parvat Singh while taking a bribe of 1 lakh from a man on behalf of the Tehsidar Kalpesh Kumar Jain for awarding him a contract, DG (ACB) BL Soni said.

When the ACB team reached Jain's residence along with Singh, he locked all the doors to prevent the team from entering inside and started burning currency notes, the official said.

The ACB team somehow managed to enter the house with the help of local police and found the burnt notes in the kitchen. 1.5 lakh in cash was also recovered, Soni said.

Both Parvat Singh and Kalpesh Kumar Jain have been arrested, Soni added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 soldiers die, 5 injured after vehicle overturns, catches fire in Rajasthan

Farmer may have to breach barricades again, says union leader Rakesh Tikait

23-year-old mentally challenged woman gangraped in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

Ensure compliance of Covid guidelines: Rajasthan CM Gehlot to officials
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news tehsildar
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP