Rajasthan: Three minor cousins drown in pond

Three minor cousins died after drowning in a pond on Sunday evening located in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, police said. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem on Monday. The incident occurred in Saundhifal village where the three cousins took their cattle to a nearby pond. (Representative file photo)

The incident occurred in Saundhifal village where the three cousins took their cattle to a nearby pond.

The deceased were identified. All of them studying in class 10 and aged between 15-16 years.

The first boy jumped into the pond to take buffaloes out but when the animals did not come out of the pond.

After seeing the boy drown, his two cousins Vikas Bairwa also jumped into the pond to rescue him but they also drowned.

Hearing their screams, Rajesh Bairwa, father of one of the children, also jumped into the pond to save them but failed.

Later, the villagers who reached the spot, took out the bodies of the three children from the pond.

Hariman Meena, Jhirana police station in-charge said that three teenagers, who were cousins, drowned in a pond when they took their cattle there to drink water.

Bairwa informed villagers about the incident after which they reached the spot and the boys were taken out from the pond.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem at Peeplu Community Health Centre, police said.

Tonk district collector Kalpana Agrawal took stock of the situation and assured victim’s family members all support from the district administration.