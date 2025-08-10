Toddler dies after falling into open manhole in Narela

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed after reportedly slipping into an open manhole and drowning in a sewer amid heavy morning rain near his home in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Saturday morning, police said. A police officer said the boy likely missed the open manhole because of rainwater covering the road. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The child, who lived with his family in Khera Khurd village, was playing outside in heavy rain when he fell through the uncovered manhole. His parents, who work odd jobs in nearby factories, called police around 11.15 a.m. after seeing him fall in.

DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said, “We were told that a child accidentally fell into a sewer. A police team rushed to the spot and called the Delhi Fire Services and other agencies. Fire tenders, the child helpline, and MCD staff with equipment reached the spot and a rescue operation began.”

According to police, ropes and JCBs were used to access the sewer, and officials dug around it to reach the boy. The operation took 30–45 minutes. “The boy was pulled out but had drowned. He was taken to a hospital, where his death was confirmed,” an officer said.

Police said the child was dragged several metres by the water’s force. An inquiry is under way to determine who was responsible for the sewer’s maintenance, and officials have written to the MCD about the uncovered manhole.

Another officer said the boy likely missed seeing the open manhole because of rainwater covering the road. “It was raining heavily, and water had collected around the spot,” the officer said.

Locals alleged the manhole had been open for months. After the incident, civic officials placed a small cage-like structure over it.