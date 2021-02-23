Rajasthan to have own law to upgrade prisons, impart skills to inmates

In a first, the Rajasthan government will bring in a law to upgrade prisons across the state and equip inmates with skills to help them earn a decent living after their jail terms, said a top official familiar with the development.

Prisons and their administration come under the state list in the seventh schedule of the Constitution. At present, the jail department follows the Prisons Act, 1894, and rules like Rajasthan Prisons Rules, 1954, drawn from the act.

The state has prepared a new bill, the Rajasthan Prisons Bill, 2021, taking inspiration from the model jail manual, which was shared by the Union home ministry in 2016.

“The draft of the bill has been sent to the law department for examination and the bill is expected to be passed in the ongoing budget session,” the official said.

“The purpose of the bill is to focus on correctional measures for the inmates. Earlier, prisons were considered places for punishment. The new bill aims to make prisons more humane and change the mindset of the inmates so that they can go back and lead a new life in society again.”

The major focus of the bill is to connect the inmates with employment. “If this bill is passed, then the focus is to link the inmates with different industrial set-ups. For this, the inmates would be connected with skill development programmes,” another official from the prisons department said on the condition of anonymity.

In this bill, a provision has been made to make inmates aware of their rights. A special focus is on strengthening the security of jails through technology and a central command centre at the district level, the official said.

Software systems, including a personal information system for recording information relating to inmates, will be incorporated by the department. Prison authorities will maintain electronic registers. CCTV cameras will be installed in work sheds, kitchens, high-security enclosures and main gates of prisons to prevent human rights violations, he said.

“In this bill, procedures have been made for a proper system for the visitors, canteen facilities, laundry, hygiene, quantification of leave, distribution of works, parole, children staying with mothers and the segregation of different criminals,” the official said.

The bill specifically describes the role of every official. In the present act, the inspector general of prisons is the supreme authority but under the new bill, roles and powers of the additional director general and the director general are mentioned, he said.

“A special focus has been also laid on safety and reformation of women prisoners. Special programmes will be initiated specifically to empower women inmates with skills so that they can become self-reliant after release. The health of women prisoners has also been recognised as a focus area.”

In the first week of February, the state government had overhauled the “archaic rules” for allotment of work to jail inmates based on their caste.

