Over 5.85 mn people to participate in Rural and Urban Olympic Games: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the state will script history when over 5.85 million people participate in the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games on August 5.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI Photo)

“Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games will start simultaneously in 11,252 gram panchayats and 538 urban bodies of the state. Over 5.85 million participants within the age group of 10-82 years have registered for these games,” Gehlot said on social media.

Sporting activities such as kabaddi, shooting ball, tennis ball cricket, kho-kho, volleyball, football and tug of war will be part of the event. “This will probably be the biggest event in the country in terms of number of players.”

Gehlot said track shoot, medals and prizes will be given to winners, and they will also be given priority in contractual recruitment.

Better coaching and training will be facilitated by the state government for players who win in these games so that they can represent the country in events such as the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games, he said.

