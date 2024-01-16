close_game
Rajasthan: Two people killed after their car overturns on Jaisalmer-Pokhran road

ByMukesh Mathrani
Jan 16, 2024 04:50 PM IST

The accident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday near the forest department office under the Pokhran police station limits

Two people were killed, and two others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in overturned on the Jaisalmer-Pokhran Roadwhen they swerved trying to avoid hitting a cow that came in front of their vehicle.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The accident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday near the forest department office under the Pokhran police station limits.

According to the police, four friends from Ajmer and Bawar were returning from Jaisalmer when a cow suddenly appeared on the road near the Pokaran Lathi area. Unable to control the car, they swerved off the road leading to the accident.

The two friends who lost their lives were identified as Pushpendra Singh (32) and Hitesh Kumar (35), both residents of Bawar. While the injured, Vivek Kumar (43) from Ajmer and Rahul Kumar (32) from Bawar, were referred to a hospital in Pokhran.

Police said the car belonged to Pushpendra, who was sitting in the back seat with Hitesh, while Rahul was driving, and Vivek was sitting next to him. Despite the severe damage to the car, both Rahul and Vivek survived with minor injuries because of seat belts.

