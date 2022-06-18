Rajasthan 'unanimously' passes resolution seeking withdrawal of Agnipath scheme
The Rajasthan government on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for contractual recruitment of youth to the armed forces that has seen mass protests and violence across the country over the past few days.
The council of ministers, who gathered at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's residence, took the decision in view of the doubts created in the minds of tens of thousands of aspirants who have now taken to the streets.
The ministers, in a statement, said the aspiring youth of the nation is apprehensive towards the Centre's Agnipath scheme. They added experts believe there should be regular recruitment in the military so that the future of soldiers and their families could be secured.
"There have been massive protests across the country regarding the provisions made in the scheme for the recruitment, which have created many apprehensions among the youth about their future," the Rajasthan government said in a release.
“Therefore, the state government is of the view that the central government should have had a comprehensive discussion with all the stakeholders before introducing any such scheme,” the release said.
“The State Council of Ministers appeals to the youth to exercise restraint and make their point in a peaceful, non-violent and democratic manner,” it added.
The Congress leadership said it will take out a Tiranga rally in Jaipur on Sunday against the recruitment scheme and demanding its withdrawal.
The Agnipath scheme was unveiled on Tuesday by defence minister Rajnath Singh, for the recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.
Over the past 72 hours, protests have turned into violent demonstrations, with dozens of trains and railway coaches burnt or vandalised, highways and government property, public buses, police stations and vehicles damaged, and roads blocked.
(With inputs from agencies)
