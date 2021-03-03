Rajasthan woman alleges police inaction in daughter’s abduction, dies by suicide

A woman in Rajasthan’s Jalore district died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon by setting herself on fire in protest against police inaction in the case of her 17-year-old minor daughter’s kidnapping. Soon after the incident, relatives of the woman and members of her community started a protest action against the police while refusing to accept her body for last rites.

An inquiry led by additional superintendent of police, Jalore, has been initiated into allegations of police negligence in her daughter’s abduction case, said Shyam Singh, superintendent of police, Jalore. The girl was reported to have been kidnapped on February 23.

Protestors, who are staging a dharna with the woman’s body outside the sub divisional officer’s office in Bhinmal, said they would not accept her body till the minor girl was rescued, the accused were arrested and action was taken against the station house officer of Ramsin police station, Girdhari Singh, who they accused of collusion with the alleged kidnappers.

The relatives of the woman claimed she filed a complaint stating one Narpat Singh had kidnapped her minor girl from her home on February 23 with the help of some other persons. It stated that the family searched for the girl for two days before filing a police complaint against Narapat Singh on February 25.

It was also alleged that the police did not lodge the case till February 27 and didn’t act even after, forcing the mother to set herself on fire in protest on Tuesday afternoon.

Jalore SP Shyam Singh denied any negligence by the police in the abduction case and said a separate inquiry by the additional superintendent of police was being done to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

He added that prime accused Narpat Singh had been detained in the case but the minor girl was still missing. He said he had information that the kidnappers were in Chennai and their mobile phones were switched off. Singh said that a police team had been sent to Chennai to rescue the girl and arrest the accused.