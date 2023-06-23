Rajasthan women to get 50% concession on fares in all state buses

The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced to give a 50% concession in fare to women passengers in all categories of roadways buses within the state limits.

Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation bus (File Photo)

As per the proposal approved by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, women/girls will be charged half the fare for travelling in all classes of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation buses, officials said.

At present, women/girls were being given a 50% per cent concession for travelling in ordinary class buses only.

Gehlot in the 2023-24 state budget had announced to increase the concession in fare given to women for travelling in ordinary roadways buses from 30 to 50%. This was also implemented from April 1, 2023.

Later on May 25, 2023, at the inauguration ceremony of the new bus terminal at Sindhi Camp in Jaipur, Gehlot announced the concession for all categories of roadways buses.

In another, CM Gehlot also approved the proposal of a 15% increase in the honorarium of 55,816 ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) Sehyoginis of the state.

With this, the honorarium of ASHA Sehyoginis will increase from ₹3,564 to ₹4,098 per month. This decision will put an additional annual financial burden of more than ₹35.76 crore on the state government