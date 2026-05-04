...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rajasthan: Youth forced to lick shoe as apology after caught scamming villagers

Rajasthan: Youth forced to lick shoe as apology after caught scamming villagers

Published on: May 04, 2026 03:27 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kota, A youth was forced to lick the sole of a shoe as an apology after he was caught allegedly scamming women in a village in Bundi district by luring them with promises of benefits from various government schemes and the approval of houses under the PM Awas Yojana, collecting money from them in the process.

Rajasthan: Youth forced to lick shoe as apology after caught scamming villagers

The villagers later released the youth and chose not to file a complaint with the police. However, the incident came to light on Sunday afternoon when a video clip of the event went viral on social media.

According to locals, the youth arrived in Kabri village under the Hindoli police station on Saturday, presenting himself as a village development officer .

He interacted with the villagers, enticing women with benefits from government schemes and allegedly requesting between 1,000 and 2,000 for the necessary formalities to access these benefits. Some women even gave him money. However, other villagers, including some young men, became suspicious of his claims.

When questioned about his identity and asked to produce an ID card, the youth admitted that he was not a legitimate government official and returned the money he had extorted.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bundi district government schemes kota
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Youth forced to lick shoe as apology after caught scamming villagers
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Youth forced to lick shoe as apology after caught scamming villagers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.