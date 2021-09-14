Rajasthan youth run over by suspected cow smugglers and vigilantes in Alwar

A Rajasthan youth died after being run over by at least two vehicles in Alwar district on Sunday morning following which three suspects were arrested in connection with the case, police said on Monday.

Police claimed that the first vehicle, a truck, to run over 17-years old Sabir Khan was being driven by suspected cow smugglers and the second vehicle chasing the truck was being driven by a member of a group of cow vigilantes.

The incident occurred in Chupanki police station area at Bhiwadi near Rajasthan-Haryana border.

Chupanki police station’s station house officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar Verma said Sabir Khan was mowed down at around 6.30 am by the speeding vehicles near Khedi villge, following which Sabir’s family registered a case of murder against seven persons.

“Three cow vigilantes - Sonu, Harkesh and Narendra, all residents of Haryana, who were residing in Alwar at present, have been arrested while four others are absconding,” Alwar police said, adding that efforts were being made to nab the others.

Sabir’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem.

The truck, which was carrying 18 cows, later rammed into a tree in Tauru area of Nuh district in Haryana and those inside the truck were suspected to have fled. Haryana Police were probing the matter related to the cows.