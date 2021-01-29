Rajasthan’s Barmer oil refinery to start by 2022, investors assured

The Rajasthan government has sped up the work to set up Barmer oil refinery while developing the area around it as the petroleum chemicals and petrochemical investment region (PCPIR) with an eye on investors, who have been assured of commencement of oil production from October 2022.

Advisor to the Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Dr Govind Sharma said the state government is working fast to complete the refinery project soon. He added that work orders worth ₹38,000 crore have been issued for the project worth ₹43,000 crore.

State industries minister Parasadi Lal Meena said the government is working with a multi-pronged approach to provide a favourable environment to the investors in the state. Through extensive policy reforms and simplification of rules, we have made the path of investment easier, he claimed.

He went on to say that there were ‘unprecedented’ investment and employment opportunities created through the PCPIR, being developed adjoining the Rajasthan refinery. “With our efforts, Rajasthan will grow into a major hub for petrochemicals products,” he added.

Addressing investors and industrialists from 19 countries, Meena said, the 9 million metric ton per annum (MMTPA) capacity refinery and the co-petrochemical complex, being set up by the government of Rajasthan in partnership with HPCL, will attract large-scale investment in the petrochem sector in the region.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the establishment of PCPIR for industries based on refinery products in the budget.

The land for setting up petrochem industries in the first phase of PCPIR has been identified, Meena added.

The Pachpadra refinery is being jointly developed by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) -- 74:26 joint venture between HPCL and the government of Rajasthan-- at a cost of ₹43,321 crore.

Mines minister Pramod Jain said the Refinery is the dream project of CM Ashok Gehlot and it was the government's endeavour to start production at the refinery by October 2022.