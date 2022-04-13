Raje accuses Rajasthan govt of banning Hindu festivals

Jaipur: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje has accused the Rajasthan government of banning Hindu festivals through administrative orders and said it will not be tolerated.

She said the accused named for the violence in Karauli were not arrested and added innocent people were put behind the bars. Raje, who visited the violence-hit areas on Tuesday, demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and compensation for those who suffered losses.

The violence was triggered in Karauli after stones were alleged thrown at a bike rally of Hindu groups while it was crossing a Muslim area in the city on April 2.

“Even after 10 days of the incident, the named accused in the violence have not been arrested. The culprits should be immediately arrested and compensation be given to those who have suffered losses,” she said. “Those who got injured and were taken to hospital were picked up and put in jail. They were booked under strict sections of the law.”

Raje said the sections provide for life imprisonment for those who were not involved in the incident. “The police have not yet met the people whose shops were damaged.” Raje said some of those whose shops were destroyed have tried to file cases against the named accused but complaints of only some of the victims were accepted. “...others are still [trying] to get FIR [first information reports] registered but police are not accepting them.”

Congress leader Archana Sharma accused the BJP of trying to polarise society. “They have never been present on the ground and have no connection with the masses. They have failed as opposition and are making baseless allegations.”

