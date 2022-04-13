Raje accuses Rajasthan govt of banning Hindu festivals
Jaipur: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje has accused the Rajasthan government of banning Hindu festivals through administrative orders and said it will not be tolerated.
She said the accused named for the violence in Karauli were not arrested and added innocent people were put behind the bars. Raje, who visited the violence-hit areas on Tuesday, demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and compensation for those who suffered losses.
The violence was triggered in Karauli after stones were alleged thrown at a bike rally of Hindu groups while it was crossing a Muslim area in the city on April 2.
“Even after 10 days of the incident, the named accused in the violence have not been arrested. The culprits should be immediately arrested and compensation be given to those who have suffered losses,” she said. “Those who got injured and were taken to hospital were picked up and put in jail. They were booked under strict sections of the law.”
Raje said the sections provide for life imprisonment for those who were not involved in the incident. “The police have not yet met the people whose shops were damaged.” Raje said some of those whose shops were destroyed have tried to file cases against the named accused but complaints of only some of the victims were accepted. “...others are still [trying] to get FIR [first information reports] registered but police are not accepting them.”
Congress leader Archana Sharma accused the BJP of trying to polarise society. “They have never been present on the ground and have no connection with the masses. They have failed as opposition and are making baseless allegations.”
Maximum temp to hover around 39 degrees Celsius in Delhi
New Delhi: The mercury dipped below the 40-degree mark for the first time in six days in Delhi on Tuesday as clouds ended a five-day heatwave. Most weather stations recorded a dip of two to three degrees Celsius. Safdarjung, the base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperatures will start rising slightly to 40 degrees Celsius by Friday.
In contractor death case, FIR against Karnataka minister Eshwarappa, 2 aides
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Karnataka minister KS Eswharappa after a contractor, who accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa of demanding commission for road construction, was found dead, with the cause of death suspected to be suicide. Read Contractor death: chief minister Basavaraj Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn In recent days, Eshwarappa has made several controversial religious remarks.
Delhiwale: New outlooks in an old city
Seasoned machines clog the space of a small room. Dressed in a blue pathani suit and mustard green topi, Mehboob Ilahi is finishing his lunch (this encounter unfolded just before the start of the fasting month of Ramzan). In his early 70s, his serene face with a long white beard now gazes out into the street at Gali Qasim Jan in Old Delhi's Ballimaran. The venerable man dives into his eventful past.
30 shanties gutted in Kathputli Colony
At least 30 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at a transit camp in central Delhi's Kathputli Colony on Tuesday afternoon. It took 18 fire tenders about two hours to douse the flames and the fire department later clarified that there was no casualty or injury in the blaze. Fire at Ram Lal Anand college Another fire was reported from Ram Lal Anand College in Delhi's University's south campus on Tuesday morning.
Centre tells Sujan Singh Park firm to pay ₹564cr
The Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) last week issued another demand notice to Sir Sobha Singh and Sons Private Limited, the managers of Sujan Singh Park estate near Khan Market, asking it to clear dues amounting to ₹564.09 crore, said three senior ministry officials aware of the development.
