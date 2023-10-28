RLP releases first list of candidates for Rajasthan assembly polls

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election due on November 25.

Rashtriya Loktantric Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal. (File Photo)

While party supremo and Nagaur member of Parliament (MP) Hanuman Beniwal was named from the Khinwsar seat in the first list, MLAs Pukhraj Garg and Indira Devi Bawri were fielded from their sitting constituencies- Bhopalgarh (SC) and Merta (SC).

In 2018, Beniwal had bagged the Khinwsar seat at 10 percent votes but later his brother Narayan Beniwal became the MLA from the seat in a by-poll when he contested in the 2019 general election.

Rewant Ram Panwar, who was elected as a Congress MLA from Nokha (SC) in 1998, was fielded from Kolayat against incumbent minister and two-time Congress MLA Bhanwar Singh Bhati. While former Congress MLA Dr Ajay Trivedi was fielded from Jodhpur City, another former Congress leader Lachharam Badarara was named from the Parbatsar seat. The three leaders had joined the RLP a few weeks ago

The chairman of the Churu milk producers’ association of Saras dairy, Lal Chand Mund, was fielded from Sardarsahar, from where he had contested the by-election, but finished in third position.

The party has also named its state general secretary Ummedram Beniwal from Bayatu, Mahesh Saini from Sanganer, and Badrilal Jatt from Sahara.

The development came a day after RLP announced an alliance with the Chandrasekhar Rawan-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram). The RLP supremo, during a press conference on Thursday, also announced that it would fight from all the 200 constituencies in this election.

The party contested in around 58 seats in the 2018 state assembly polls and bagged three seats.

Meanwhile, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) released its second candidate list containing 21 names on Saturday.

The party on Friday had announced 23 names in its first list. In 2018, the party contested in around 142 seats, but failed to bag any of them.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released its seventh candidate list with 20 more names on Friday.

The party had announced 25 names, in four lists- two in the second list in August, and three others in the first list in July.

In 2018, six seats, from where the BSP won, were from Alwar, Karauli, Jhunjhunu and Bharatpur. BSP’s Ramesh won in Sapotra (ST), Ramkesh from Gangapur, Sandeep Kumar won in Alwar’s Tijara, Lakhan Singh in Karauli, and Wajib Ali in Bharatpur’s Nagar in the last assembly election. However, all of them joined the Congress within a few days.

In its first six lists, the party has fielded Rangalal Meena, Kallu, Imran Khan, Lakhan Meena and Khurshid Ahmed this time.

