Row over MP min’s comments on Ladli scheme beneficiaries not attending govt events

Madhya Pradesh revenue minister Karan Singh Verma sparked a controversy with his remarks about the Ladli Behna Scheme beneficiaries, suggesting that names of the beneficiaries who fail to attend government programmes should have their names removed. (MP govt website)

Verma made the statement after expressing displeasure over the low turnout of women at the inauguration of a sub-health center and Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Dhamanda, Sehore district on Thursday. He said that 894 women receive ₹1,500 every month under the Ladli Behna Scheme, yet their participation in government events remains limited.

Directing the chief executive officer, Verma said all beneficiaries should be called on a specific day, and if they fail to attend, their names should be struck off the list.

“If you’re taking money from someone, you should at least acknowledge them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of using women beneficiaries to boost attendance at government functions.

“Are they doing any favour by providing money to women beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna Scheme? These statements clearly show they are exploiting the beneficiaries to fill crowds. It is an insult to women, and we strongly oppose it,” said KK Mishra, senior spokesperson of Congress.

A comment from the BJP is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

The Ladli Behna Scheme was launched in March 2023 by then Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. The chief minister Mohan Yadav increased ₹250 in October 2025. Over 12.5 million women get ₹1500 per month under the scheme now.