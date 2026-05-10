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RPSC member sold 2022 school lecturer recruitment paper for 60 lakh: Rajasthan Police

RPSC member sold 2022 school lecturer recruitment paper for ₹60 lakh: Rajasthan Police

Published on: May 10, 2026 07:32 pm IST
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Jaipur, Rajasthan Police on Sunday said the 2022 school lecturer recruitment exam paper was leaked by a then member of the RPSC, who allegedly sold it for 60 lakh to a syndicate.

RPSC member sold 2022 school lecturer recruitment paper for 60 lakh: Rajasthan Police

Talking to reporters at a press conference here, the Special Operations Group ADG Vishal Bansal said former Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babulal Katara provided the agriculture science paper to alleged kingpin Anil alias Sher Singh Meena for 60 lakh.

Meena also struck a deal with the accused to procure the Geography paper for his nephew Vijay Damor, officials said.

The SOG arrested Katara, Meena and Damor in the case in May-June 2023. Katara had earlier been arrested in connection with three other recruitment exam paper leak cases, Bansal said.

Officials said the recruitment examination for various school lecturer subjects was held in 2022, and the SOG had earlier exposed a leak in the Economics paper. The Agriculture Science paper leak has now been established during further investigation.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / RPSC member sold 2022 school lecturer recruitment paper for 60 lakh: Rajasthan Police
Home / Cities / Jaipur / RPSC member sold 2022 school lecturer recruitment paper for 60 lakh: Rajasthan Police
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