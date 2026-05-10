Jaipur, Rajasthan Police on Sunday said the 2022 school lecturer recruitment exam paper was leaked by a then member of the RPSC, who allegedly sold it for ₹60 lakh to a syndicate.

RPSC member sold 2022 school lecturer recruitment paper for ₹ 60 lakh: Rajasthan Police

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Talking to reporters at a press conference here, the Special Operations Group ADG Vishal Bansal said former Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babulal Katara provided the agriculture science paper to alleged kingpin Anil alias Sher Singh Meena for ₹60 lakh.

Meena also struck a deal with the accused to procure the Geography paper for his nephew Vijay Damor, officials said.

The SOG arrested Katara, Meena and Damor in the case in May-June 2023. Katara had earlier been arrested in connection with three other recruitment exam paper leak cases, Bansal said.

Officials said the recruitment examination for various school lecturer subjects was held in 2022, and the SOG had earlier exposed a leak in the Economics paper. The Agriculture Science paper leak has now been established during further investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} The case came to light after the arrest of a lecturer, Ashok Yadav, whose academic records showed a significant discrepancy in marks. During questioning, he admitted to obtaining the leaked Agriculture Science paper from Vinod Rewar, an associate of Meena. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case came to light after the arrest of a lecturer, Ashok Yadav, whose academic records showed a significant discrepancy in marks. During questioning, he admitted to obtaining the leaked Agriculture Science paper from Vinod Rewar, an associate of Meena. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Subsequent interrogation of Meena revealed that he had procured the paper from Katara for ₹60 lakh. Investigators said Katara also sought the Geography paper for his nephew, which was arranged, though Damor failed to clear the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subsequent interrogation of Meena revealed that he had procured the paper from Katara for ₹60 lakh. Investigators said Katara also sought the Geography paper for his nephew, which was arranged, though Damor failed to clear the examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to officials, copies of the leaked paper were circulated through a network involving Vinod Rewar, Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka, who allegedly facilitated access to candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, copies of the leaked paper were circulated through a network involving Vinod Rewar, Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka, who allegedly facilitated access to candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While Saran has been arrested, Rewar and Dhaka are absconding, and efforts are on to trace them. The SOG is also probing how many candidates benefited from the leak in the recruitment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Saran has been arrested, Rewar and Dhaka are absconding, and efforts are on to trace them. The SOG is also probing how many candidates benefited from the leak in the recruitment. {{/usCountry}}

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Further investigation is underway, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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