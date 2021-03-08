54 lakh notice to late vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s son

The general administration department (GAD) of Rajasthan government has issued ₹54 lakh notice to Vikramaditya Singh Shekhawat, adopted son of late vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, over a government bungalow located in city’s posh Civil Lines area, said officials.

Vikramaditya is the son of BJP MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi and Ratan Kanwar, daughter of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. The GAD wants Vikramaditya to vacate the bungalow allotted to Shekhawat, when he was the vice-president.

The notice issued to Vikramaditya states that the additional district magistrate court on October 7, 2019 directed that the house be vacated in 15 days, which was challenged by you in session court - the appeal was quashed on November 16, 2019.

The GAD’s notice has asked him to deposit ₹5,430,000 as rent for the bungalow, pending since November 2019, at a rate of ₹10,000/day in the office of director estate.

After the death of Suraj Kanwar, wife of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, the GAD in 2015 (during the previous BJP government’s tenure) had served notice to vacate but Vikramaditya expressed inability citing his mother’s “poor health”. Thereafter, the GAD in 2017 started the eviction process at the additional district magistrate office (estate officer).

“We will be challenging the ₹54 lakh notice in the court. Already a case is undergoing in the high court for terming Vikramaditya an illegal occupant, despite regularly giving rent for the property, as decided by the GAD,” said Narpat Singh Rajvi.

He agreed that Vikramaditya is not entitled to be allotted this house. They have termed him an illegal occupant in the case filed by GAD during the previous government’s regime, which is unjustified as he is regularly paying the rent. “We will fight a legal battle till the illegal occupant term is removed,” he said.