Sachin Pilot tours districts amid Cabinet expansion speculation
jaipur news

Sachin Pilot tours districts amid Cabinet expansion speculation

A ruling Congress lawmaker seen to be close to Pilot said the tours are not just helping him maintain his relevance but also strengthening the party.
By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:35 AM IST
File photo: Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (ANI)

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has been touring across the state amid speculation about imminent Cabinet expansion in the state. People aware of the matter said Pilot, who rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot last year, was looking to revive his support base and connect with the masses. Pilot has also visited Gehlot’s home district of Jodhpur.

A ruling Congress lawmaker seen to be close to Pilot said the tours are not just helping him maintain his relevance but also strengthening the party. “He is building connect and speaking for the party.”

Another person from the Pilot camp said the former deputy chief minister has to maintain his relevance. He added his visits are boosting the morale of party workers.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukesh Pareek said the idea seems to show his strength to the Congress’s central leadership. He added Pilot seems to be demonstrating his popularity and hold over workers, which would create pressure on the leadership to keep the promises made to Pilot last year.

Political analyst Manish Godha said in Rajasthan Congress, only two people can create a buzz – Gehlot, and Pilot. “These (tours) were planned but got delayed due to Covid-19. The aim seems to be maintaining his relevance, show of strength, and gaining people’s support.”

