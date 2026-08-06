Jaipur, The Supreme Court has asked the Jaipur Development Appellate Tribunal to decide all pending appeals related to alleged illegal constructions and encroachments in the city within two weeks, holding its Presiding Officer personally accountable for compliance.

SC directs Jaipur tribunal to clear pending illegal construction appeals in 2 weeks

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The direction came in an August 5 order amid concerns that interim relief granted by the tribunal in several cases delayed enforcement action initiated by the Jaipur Development Authority against unauthorised structures.

According to the JDA, land earmarked as agricultural or open space and surrendered to the authority under provisions governing approval of residential colonies has allegedly been encroached upon, with commercial establishments, including shopping complexes and a resort, reportedly coming up without required permissions.

The JDA had initiated demolition and sealing proceedings against the alleged constructions. However, the affected parties approached the JDAT and obtained interim protection, halting enforcement while the appeals remained pending for extended periods.

During the Supreme Court proceedings, it was pointed out that an interim order passed on July 30 by JDAT Presiding Officer Mahavir Prasad Gupta restrained the JDA from taking coercive action pending final adjudication. The order was subsequently cited before enforcement teams, leading to a pause in demolition and sealing drives.

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{{^usCountry}} The apex court raised concern over delays in disposing of such appeals, observing that prolonged interim orders had effectively allowed the alleged unauthorised constructions to continue without final adjudication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The apex court raised concern over delays in disposing of such appeals, observing that prolonged interim orders had effectively allowed the alleged unauthorised constructions to continue without final adjudication. {{/usCountry}}

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The tribunal has now been asked to expedite hearings and ensure that all pending appeals in such matters are decided within two weeks.

Authorities said the issue has also brought the focus back on adherence to Jaipur's Master Plan, stressing that land use must strictly conform to approved norms and that any violations, if established, would require restoration of land to its designated use.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.