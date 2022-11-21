Temple priest, wife injured as petrol bomb hurled at him in Rajasthan's Rajsamand

An elderly priest and his wife received burn injuries when a group of around eight to 10 people allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at him in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened Sunday night in the Heera ki Basti area where Navratan Prajapat (72) was having dinner in a small accommodation he shares with his wife, they said.

The wife also got injured while trying to put the flames out, and both of them are receiving treatment at a hospital, Deogarh police station SHO Shaitan Singh said.

He said some people have objections to Prajapat being the priest of a local temple and they want somebody else there.

The officer said some of the people allegedly involved in the incident have been rounded up for questioning and the matter is being investigated further.