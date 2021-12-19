Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
These are the coldest places in Rajasthan. Some recorded sub-zero temperatures

Cold winds from northwest will continue to blow in Rajasthan for the next 2 to 3 days, private weather forecasting agency Skymet has predicted.
Many other districts in Rajasthan like Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota and Bikaner recorded theminimum temperatures of 5 degrees or less. (HT File Photo/ Sakib Ali)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Rajasthan was swept by cold winds from the country's northern parts as the minimum temperature in several cities in the state was recorded below the freezing point for the second consecutive day, according to the weather bureau on Sunday.

The minimum temperature in Fatehpur Churu, Sikar, Karauli and Chittorgarh district was recorded below freezing point on Sunday, it said.

According to the department, in almost all the 36 places where the weather is observed by the regional MeT department, the minimum temperature was recorded below 9 degrees Celsius on Saturday night. It also said the maximum temperature was recorded between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius in most places in the state.

The MeT department said Fatehpur recorded minus 4.7 degrees Celsius and Churu saw the second coldest day with minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Regional MeT director Radheshyam Sharma said Churu recorded the lowest minimum temperature in last 12 years this month, according to news agency PTI. Sharma also said the region recorded all-time lowest minimum of 4.6 degree Celsius in December 1973.

Weather officials said Sikar recorded minus 2.5 degrees Celsius followed by minus 0.6 degree in Karauli and minus 0.2 degree in Chittorgarh on Saturday night.

Bhilwara recorded zero degree Celsius followed by 0.1 degree in Pilani, 0.2 degree in Nagaur, 0.4 degree in Alwar, 1.5 degrees in Banasthali and 1.8 degrees Celsius in Sangaria.

Skymet said many other districts in Rajasthan like Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota and Bikaner recorded minimum temperatures of 5 degrees or less.

The private weather forecasting agency also predicted that cold winds from northwest will continue for the next 2 to 3 days. It also said the temperature in the western districts of Rajasthan will drop further or may remain in a similar range. Temperatures in the eastern districts of Rajasthan may remain stable for the next 24 hours and then gradually rise, it added.

