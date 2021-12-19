Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Srinagar records season’s coldest night, Leh shivers at -17°C; snow in higher reaches of Kashmir
Srinagar records season’s coldest night, Leh shivers at -17°C; snow in higher reaches of Kashmir

Srinagar on Saturday witnessed the season’s coldest night with the temperature dropping to - 6 °C, while it was – 17°C in Leh during the night; drop in night temperature recorded across Kashmir
A view of a frozen waterfall in the Drung region of Tangmarg, about 50 km from Srinagar. On Thursday, the higher reaches of Kashmir received light snowfall. In Ladakh, Dras recorded bone-chilling -19.1°C while it was – 17°C in Leh during the night. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 02:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Srinagar on Saturday witnessed the season’s coldest night with the temperature dropping to - 6 °C.

The drop in the night temperature by several notches was recorded across Kashmir. The cold has left water bodies in the upper reaches frozen.

The MeT department had already predicted intense winter and a drop in the temperature following light snowfall in the upper reaches. On Thursday, the higher reaches of Kashmir received light snowfall.

The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded - 8.5°C while two days ago, the mercury plunged to - 10 °C.

The Jammu and Kashmir MeT department said the nights continued to record sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir for the 13th day.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -6 °C. Last week, the temperature dipped to as low as - 3.6 °C. In south Kashmir, the mountain resort of Pahalgam recorded a night temperature of -8.3°C. It was -7°C in Konibal, - 6.1°C in Kupwara, and -6°C in Qazigund.

In the union territory of Ladakh, Dras recorded bone-chilling -19.1°C while it was – 17°C in Leh during the night.

The harsh 40-day winter period of the Kashmir valley — Chillai Kalan — starts from December 21.

There is a forecast of snowfall on Christmas eve.

The MeT office said widespread moderate-to-heavy snowfall is most likely during December 23 and 25.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages starting with a 40-day intense period from December 21 (locally called Chillai Kalan) followed by 20 more days which are less intense (Chillai Khurd) and then 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).

Story Saved
