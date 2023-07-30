Rajasthan: Three electrocuted to death during Tazia procession in Dholpur

Three persons were electrocuted to death on Sunday morning in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, whereas one person was injured after they came in contact with live electric wire, police said.

People stage protest over the death of three persons who were electrocuted on Sunday in Dholpur (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place when the crowd, natives of Islampur and Shaitan Pura colonies, were taking tazia procession for burial.

Four came in contact with live electric wire of an 11,000 KV line, police said, adding, they were taken to district Mangal Singh Hospital, where three of them were declared dead.

Police have identified the deceased as Muvin Khan,25, Anwar Khan,19, and Rihan Khan,18, while Vasim Khan,18, is critical and undergoing treatment. After being informed, police and administrative officials reached there and started an inquiry.

A local said that they were taking tazia to Karwala place near Shergarh fort for burial when it came in contact with live electric wire.

Meanwhile, family members and people from the community staged a protest and demanded a government job and Rs.10 lakh compensation for each victim’s family. After being convinced by officials, family members agreed to take bodies after post-mortem by a team of doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the incident, Dholpur district collector Anil Agrawal directed the superintending engineer of the power department to suspend the junior engineer for negligence. Similarly, Manoj Kumar, Dholpur superintendent of police has suspended two constables of the town police outpost over the incident.

“A junior engineer, lineman and two police constables have been suspended for negligence. A compensation of Rs.5 lakh to each victim’s family will be given tomorrow and Rs.5 lakh after a few days,” Agarwal said.

They are demanding a government job for the family members, but that decision is in the hands of the state government, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON