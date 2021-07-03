Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three Rajasthan Congress MLAs in Delhi amid calls for cabinet expansion

A Congress leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Cabinet expansion is on the cards and Gehlot is likely to induct some lawmakers from the Sachin Pilot camp.
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 01:30 PM IST
The MLAs who have come to Delhi to meet the central Congress leadership are said to be close to chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (ANI Photo)

Three ruling Congress lawmakers from Barmer known to be close to chief minister Ashok Gehlot have been camping in Delhi to meet the party’s central leadership amid demands for Cabinet expansion.

Congress candidates, who lost the assembly elections in 2018, and supporters of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were earlier in Delhi to meet the top leadership.

The three, Ameen Khan, who has been a minister, Madan Prajapat, and Mewaram Jain, were expected to meet Congress’s Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken on Saturday.

A Congress leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Cabinet expansion is on the cards and Gehlot is likely to induct some lawmakers from the Pilot camp such as former minister Hemaram Choudhary. He added the three lawmakers were expected to demand fair representation in the expansion.

Khan claimed his visit to Delhi has no political motives. “We have come here for a general visit and will be meeting various leaders such as Maken and others.”

