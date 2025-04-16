Tiger mauls 7-year-old boy to death in Ranthambore

Jaipur: A seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a tiger near Ranthambore’s Trinetra Ganesh Temple on Wednesday when he was returning from the temple with his parents and grandfather, officials said. The tiger then sat in the jungle, keeping its paw on the child’s neck for an extended period. After a strenuous effort, the forest officials managed to scare the tiger away and recovered the child’s body. (Representational image)

A forest official said the incident took place in the Amrai Forest area and the deceased child has been identified as a resident of Lakheri village in Bundi.

An eyewitness said, “I was returning after offering prayers at Ganeshji’s temple around 3 pm. A woman was walking alongside me with her son. Suddenly, a tiger emerged from the forest, grabbed the child in its jaws, and dragged him away.”

The tiger then sat in the jungle, keeping its paw on the child’s neck for an extended period.

People rushed to the Ganesh Dham Police Station to report the attack. Forest department officials arrived on the scene shortly after the alert, and all routes leading to the Trinetra Ganesh Temple were closed.

After a strenuous effort, the forest officials managed to scare the tiger away and recovered the child’s body.

Sawai Madhopur superintendent of police (SP), Mamta Gupta, said the body was taken to the district hospital’s morgue.