Tigress spotted with three cubs in Rajasthan’s Sariska Tiger Reserve

Alwar: Tigress ST-12 has been spotted with her three cubs, taking the big cat tally in Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) in Rajasthan’s Alwar to 33, officials said, adding this is the third litter of the tigress, earlier also she gave birth to six cubs. Tigress ST-12 has been spotted with her three cubs (Twitter/@Sanjay4India1)

STR field director Mahendra Sharma said the 10-year-old tigress was captured in a camera trap with her three cubs, who are around three months old, in the Talvrikash forest range.

“This is the third time that the tigress gave three litters, earlier she gave three cubs in 2018, which are tagged as S-19, S-20 and ST-21. In 2021, she gave (birth to) three cubs (ST-23, ST-24 and ST-25),” Sharma said.

He said the forest department has increased security to protect the tigress and her cubs.

A 24-hour surveillance with camera traps, tracking and monitoring have been done, he said. After these three cubs, the number of tigers in Sariska has increased to 33, which include 11 males,14 females and eight cubs.