Two children drown in pond in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Two children, aged seven and eight, drowned in a pond in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said on Sunday. (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place in the Gangasara village in Barmer.

Sedwa police station sub-inspector Lunaram said that five-six children were playing there, and two stepped into the pond for bathing but drowned due to excess water.

“The deceased were identified as Kripal Singh (8) and Khet Singh (7), both were cousins. We have recovered their bodies,” Lunaram said.

Police said that the other children, who were playing near the pond rushed to their village and informed the people about the incident.

It is to mention here that due to cyclone Biporjoy, which made its landfall earlier this week, heavy rains have continued in Barmer for the past three days that have disturbed normal life. Besides water logging in low-lying areas, village ponds and traditional water bodies are also overflowing.