Two railway officials killed as soil mound collapses during underpass work in Kota

Two railway officials were killed after a mound of soil collapsed during the construction of an underpass near Dara Ki Nal on National Highway-52 in Rajasthan’s Kota district, officials said.

Representational image.

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The accident took place near the underpass being built on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track alignment when railway officials were inspecting the work, Ramganjmandi deputy superintendent of police Ghanshyam Meena said. Senior section engineer Pankaj Kumar Jha and junior engineer Prabhat Singh were buried under the soil during the inspection.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and, with the help of machinery, rescued both officials from beneath the debris and shifted them to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The incident triggered panic in the railway division, after which senior railway officials also reached the site and gathered information from workers engaged in the project.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior divisional commercial manager Saurabh Jain said an inquiry into the accident has been ordered. Following the incident, trains passing through the affected stretch have been directed to operate at a restricted speed of 10 kmph, and loco pilots have been instructed to halt and proceed cautiously through the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior divisional commercial manager Saurabh Jain said an inquiry into the accident has been ordered. Following the incident, trains passing through the affected stretch have been directed to operate at a restricted speed of 10 kmph, and loco pilots have been instructed to halt and proceed cautiously through the area. {{/usCountry}}

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Railway officials said the underpass at Dara Ki Nal is being constructed using push-block technology. The project involves installing three large blocks beneath the railway track, and the two engineers were supervising and inspecting the work when the soil suddenly caved in.