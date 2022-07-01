Udaipur IG, SP transferred in major police reshuffle after tailor’s murder

Udaipur inspector general of police (IG) Hinglaj Dan and superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Kumar were transferred in a major police reshuffle in Rajasthan on Thursday night, hours after chief minister Ashok Gehlot visited the family of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was hacked to death in the district on Tuesday. A total of 32 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including SPs of 10 districts, were transferred across the state on Thursday night.

The 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death by two men in the Maldas street area of Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. The accused hacked the neck, and in a video post on social media said that they are avenging an insult to Islam and triggering communal tension in the Rajasthan city.

Hinglaj Dan has been posted as IG Civil rights and he has been replaced by Praful Kumar. SP Udaipur, Manoj Kumar has been sent to the second battalion of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) in Kota and he has been replaced by Vikas Kumar.

Commissioner of Jodhpur police, Navjyoti Gogoi, has been transferred to Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) as IG and Ravidutt Gaur, IG Kota, has been made the new police commissioner of Jodhpur. The deputy commissioner of police, Jodhpur (East) Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav was transferred to 9th Battalion of RAC in Tonk.

The new SPs appointed in districts are IPS Preeti Jain in Dausa, Gagandeep Singla in Pali, Rajan Dushyant in Chhittorgarh, Rashi Dogra in Dungarpur, Mamta Gupta in Sirohi, Chuna Ram Jat in Ajmer, Dharmendra Singh in Dholpur, Richa Tomar in Jhalawar, Narayan Togas in Karauli.

Among these districts, Karauli witnessed communal tension in April.

