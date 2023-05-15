Votes won on basis of ‘politics of service’, not ‘posters’: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Monday asserted that votes are won on the basis of ‘politics of service’ rather than on ‘posters and banners’. Gadkari was addressing a programme on the death anniversary of former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. (ANI photo)

Gadkari was addressing a programme on the death anniversary of former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat at Khachariyawas village in Sikar district of Rajasthan.

Gadkari said he had fought the last election from a very difficult constituency (Nagpur) and people had told him not to contest from there, but he went ahead with determination.

“Now I have decided that in the next election, I will not put up any poster or banner, I will not offer tea to anyone or do anything else. Those who want to vote for me will do so and those who don’t want to, will not,” he said.

He exuded confidence that he would win the election by a bigger margin than the last time when he won with a margin of 3.5 lakh votes.

The union minister for road transport and highways said the concept of “politics of service” was brought in by RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and that he defined his politics on this concept.

He said Upadhyaya gave the BJP’s ideology of nationalism which is the party’s soul.

“The nation is paramount. We have to work with commitment for the nation,” he said.

“Good governance and development is our mission. Upadhyaya gave the concept of Antyodaya which means to take development down to the last person. Our aim is to provide food, shelter, clothing to those who are socially, economically and educationally marginalise. When we are able to do that, our mission will be complete,” he said.

He said Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, as chief minister, had taken Upadhyay’s concept and implemented it on the ground through his food for work scheme in Rajasthan for which he was praised by the World Bank.

Gadkari said the need today is to take development to the villages and make smart villages where education and health facilities are available, employment opportunities are created for youth and farmers reap benefit from agriculture.

He said the work on the Delhi-Jaipur electric highway is on and when electric buses run, the ticket cost will be ₹30 lesser to the (present) fare.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, leader of opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia and other BJP leaders were also present in the programme