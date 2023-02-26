2-day seminar to discuss ideas of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya held in AU

PRAYAGRAJ The two-day national seminar on ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Thinking and Nation Building in the 21st Century’, organised at Allahabad University (AU), concluded on Sunday. The seminar -- held by the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Chair, department of Political Science -- was part of the series of initiatives towards developing an understanding of the ideas and work of the great thinker and politician and his contribution to nation-building. The seminar was held by the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Chair, department of Political Science. (HT Photo)

The seminar witnessed the congregation of the vice-chancellors, educationists, and professors from various universities like the Sanchi Buddhist Indic University, Bhopal, Banaras Hindu University BHU), Lucknow University, Kumaun University, Nainital and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Participants from various universities across India presented their papers in this seminar.

The concluding day of the national seminar saw Professor Ripusudan Singh, dean, faculty of Social Science, Babasaheb Ambedkar University, Lucknow, discussing the idea of “Dharma Rashtravaad”. Professor TP Singh, department of Political Science, BHU, cited Deendayal Upadhyaya’s thought in the context of environment, globalisation, and welfare state. He observed that globalisation is inherent in the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam i.e. the world is one family. He also pointed out that the concept of welfare state is related to the idea of Sarve Bhavatu Sukhinah.

Professor Ashwani Mohapatra from Centre for West Asian Studies, School of International Studies, JNU, was the guest of honour. He pointed out that western ideas are not inclusive, they are hegemonic and do not recognise diversity. He also discussed how the idea of Viswa Guru can be developed further.

The valedictory address was delivered by Professor Harikesh Singh, former V-C, Jai Prakash University, Chapra, Bihar. He laid stress on nation-building through education and universities. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Professor Madhurendra Kumar.

Earliar, on Saturday, Professor Pankaj Kumar, HoD Political Science, AU welcomed the dignitaries. The chief guest of the event, Professor Neeraja Gupta, V-C, Sanchi Buddhist Indic University, Bhopal, talked about the need to fight the colonial mindset. She highlighted the values of Chiti, Ekatm, and Virat in the thinking of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The guest of honour, Professor RK Mishra, former HoD Political Science, LU, spoke on the need for nation-building along the lines of the thinking of Deendayal Upadhyaya. He observed that after Gandhi, there have been three great personalities in Indian politics – Jayprakash Narayan, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. All three shared the qualities of simplicity, indifference towards power, and dedication towards society, he said.