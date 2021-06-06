Unlock 2: 50% staff at govt offices from Monday in Rajasthan

From Tuesday the Rajasthan government will further ease certain restrictions as the Covid-19 cases have come down in the state, the official state notification stated. Government offices and schools will be functional with 50% employees and teachers from June 7.

Markets would be allowed to open till 4 pm, a major demand of the traders and market associations. At present, markets are allowed to open between 6 am to 11 am.

Extending the time to open the markets would be a major decision in phase-2 of the unlock in the state. Earlier, the government had allowed the opening of all shops, which were limited to dairy, vegetable, grocery, from June 2.

The public transport system would be resumed and the ban from inter-district movement will be removed, said a senior official familiar with the development.

He said that the ban on social and religious gathering will continue and wedding ceremonies will not be allowed in the state till June 30.

While markets will operate, shopping complexes and malls shall remain shut. In addition, cinema halls, theatre, auditorium, swimming pool, gym, entertainment parks, among others shall also remain closed.

Meanwhile, the directorate of secondary education, Bikaner, issued orders to open government schools from Monday.

The schools will function with 50% staff presence and the attendance schedule will be based on rotation. Due to the lockdown, the government has started ‘Aao Ghar se Padhen-2’ initiative under which a WhatsApp group will be formed. The study material will be provided online. All class teachers are asked to complete the formation of the WhatsApp group by June 15.

To curb the increasing cases of Covid-19, the state government extended the lockdown from 5 am on May 24 to 5 am on June 8. The Gehlot government also increased the fine for not wearing a face mask in public places or workplace from ₹500 to ₹1,000.

Rajasthan’s active cases of Covid-19 have reduced to 21,500 from over 2 lakh around 25 days back. The number of daily associated fatalities have dropped to less than 50 which were earlier around 150. The cumulative deaths figure in the state stands at 8,631.