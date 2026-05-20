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Villagers kill female panther in Bharatpur, try to burn body during rescue bid

Police and forest officials failed to control the crowd and save the animal despite repeated attempts to persuade villagers to stay away from the rescue operation.

Published on: May 20, 2026 11:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A female panther was beaten to death by villagers and partially burnt in Sitapura village on Tuesday evening after an irate crowd attacked the animal while forest officials and police were attempting a rescue operation, officials said.

Female panther entered in a house in Bharatpur.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Weir Police Station in Bharatpur after the panther reportedly entered a house, prompting villagers to alert the forest department.

Following the information, rescue teams from the forest department and police reached the spot to safely capture and remove the animal.

Chetan Kumar, deputy conservator of forest, Keoladeo National Park, said the rescue team was trying to secure the panther inside the house while police personnel repeatedly urged villagers to maintain distance from the area.

Despite repeated appeals, hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot. As the panther attempted to come out of the house, the crowd allegedly attacked it.

“It was a female panther. The body has been taken to Bharatpur for post-mortem,” Kumar said.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Villagers kill female panther in Bharatpur, try to burn body during rescue bid
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Villagers kill female panther in Bharatpur, try to burn body during rescue bid
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