Rajasthan: Wanted smuggler killed, another injured in police encounter in Barmer

A wanted smuggler was shot dead and his associate, also wanted, was injured in a gunfight between the police in Rajasthan’s Barmer, officials said on Saturday.

Wanted criminals Omprakash Jat and Koshlaram Jat (HT Photo/Sourced)

Police said that while Omprakash Jat was shot and died after receiving bullet injuries on his shoulder, his associate Koshlaram Jat suffered bullet injuries on his hand and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur.

The incident took place on Friday evening under Gida police station area in Barmer district, police said on Saturday.

Officials familiar with the development said that after receiving inputs of their hideouts in Barmer, Jodhpur and Barmer Police conducted a joint operation on Friday night and raided Chibi village. However, the criminals fled the spot where the police conducted a raid, and were chased near Chainpura village, following which the smugglers opened fire on the police team and in retaliatory action, police also fired at them in which both the smugglers were hit, said officials.

Police said both accused were immediately brought to the government hospital in Balotra, where doctors declared Omprakash dead while Koshlaram was referred to a hospital in Jodhpur. According to the police, Omprakash had a cash reward of Rs.25,000, and Koshlaram carries a cash reward of Rs.50,000.

Additional director general of police (ADG) (crime) Dinesh MN said, “It was a joint operation of Jodhpur and Barmer police supervised by both the district SPs [superintendents of police] to nab the wanted smugglers. While trying to escape, both the accused opened fire on the police team. In a crossfire, one got killed and the other was injured.”

The ADG said that both the accused are major players of ‘Doda Post smuggling’ in the Jodhpur division. Doda-post is a drug made of poppy husk and is consumed widely in Rajasthan and Punjab.

Police said that deceased Omprakash had more than ten cases under various sections, including theft, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and Arms Act, at various police stations in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Similarly, around 25 cases under various sections, including theft, NDPS and Arms Act are registered against Koshlaram. In many cases, both accused have charges of assault and firing on police teams.

In the past few months, Rajasthan police have conducted mass raids, and recovered around 70 kg heroin and many trucks of doda post, said officials.

