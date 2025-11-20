Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (Nov 21-23)
Rajasthan’s vibrant art, culture, and music will come alive at the festival ‘Dharav Utsav,’ comedy by Vir Das and Swati Sachdeva, Bollywood hits by Javed Ali, and a food walk
Vir Das: Sounds of India
Blending a myriad accents, music, chaos, and the soundscapes of India, stand-up comedian Vir Das is visiting Jaipur for the first time, as part of his Sounds of India tour, which is making its way from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Using about 28 audiovisual cues, including the blaring of a wedding band, honking autorickshaws, sparrows, school bells and “the sounds of a village night”, Das aims to stage an immersive show. This won’t be one of those shows where you hear clichés about the comic’s life, Das promises; it’s a look, instead, at what ties India together, and makes us all laugh at the same jokes.
When: November 23 (Sunday); 8 pm
Where: Deep Smriti Auditorium
Entry: Ticket prices start at ₹999; available on bookmyshow.com
Dharav Utsav: Art, culture, music
Spend this weekend immersed in culture, art, music, and more. Expect performances by Bollywood playback singer Javed Ali, the Dillu Rajasthani Group and Langa folk singers. Also on offer are fireside chats with entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, writer Akshat Gupta, as well as entrepreneur and bestselling self-help author Ankur Warikoo.
Also walk through a mini art gallery, food stalls, handicrafts stalls, attend theatre performances and workshops on the art of Phad, graphic-novel making, collage making, textile art and pottery.
When: November 21-22 (Friday and Saturday); 9 am to 9 pm
Where:Dharav High School
Entry: Ticket prices start at ₹499; available on bookmyshow.com
A Prelude to Wounds: Art by Somnath Hore
Catch rarely displayed drawings, prints and sculptures by one of India’s finest artists, Somnath Hore, at the exhibition Unseen: Somnath Hore – A Prelude to Wounds. Hore (1921-2006), a Modernist, was known for weaving human suffering and social realities into his art, to document how historical events such as the Bengal famine impacted the lives of those he knew.
Expect intimate portrayals of humanity at its most fragile.
When: Until December 31; 10 am onwards
Where: Jaipur Center of Culture and Arts (JCCA)
Entry: Free
Stories, recipes and a chance to cook
Local Narratives is organising a food walk through the bustling market at Chaura Rasta, near the iconic Hawa Mahal. Stop will include Shankarji ki Dukaan, and Pandeyji ki Dukaan for Rajasthani kachoris, crisp flaky samosas, pakodi-kadi with chutney, and milkshakes.
Then, step inside the home of your local guide, Manu Bhaiyya, to cook dal baati churma using his family recipe, as he narrates stories about the food of the city.
When: Until December 5; 6.30 pm onwards
Where: Near Hawa Mahal
Entry: Tickets cost ₹1,200 per head; register at local-narratives.com.
Generation Why: Swati Sachdeva
Stand-up comedian Swati Sachdeva, who made it to the top 20 of the reality contest Comicstaan, is visiting the city with her rant on millennials, called ‘Generation Why’.
The 20-year-old Delhi girl is known to infuse her act with explorations of her bisexuality, candid anecdotes about her family and loved ones, and current urban dilemmas.
When: November 22 (Saturday); 6 pm
Where: Carolina Lounge, Jagatpura
Entry: Tickets cost ₹699; available on bookmyshow.com