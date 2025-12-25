Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (Dec 26-28)

Roar with the crowd at an AP Dhillon concert The Amer fort in Rajasthan. (HT File)

What: Punjabi boy and global hip-hop and R&B sensation AP Dhillon is performing in Jaipur on Sunday. Riding on the success of earlier shows in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Kolkata, on his ‘One of One’ tour, the Jaipur show promises to be a memorable experience. See him perform favourites such as Brown Munde, Afsos, STFU, Summer High, Desires and Thodi Si Daaru, alongside long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

When: December 28; 6.30 pm

Where: Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹2,999; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

Merging rhythms: Fusion music festival

What: Tune into a funky collaboration between French rocker Yarol Poupaud and Rajasthani folk musician Rahis Bharti and his acclaimed Dhoad group — Gypsies of Rajasthan. Pacy tabla will meet driving drums, as Poupaud’s vocals blend with soulful Rajasthani folk melodies to create a performance thrumming with energy and momentum. The guitarist and composer will be backed by his bandmates: Victor Méchanick on bass and Cyprien Loreau on drums. This collaboration first took shape four years ago, when the two bands met at one of France’s oldest folk festivals, the Confolens Folklore Festival, and now they are bringing it all to the Pink City.

When: December 26, 6.30 pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹99; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

Mood mehfil: In memory of Ghalib

What: Celebrate the timeless poetry of Mirza Ghalib, on his 228th birth anniversary, with Sada-e-Ghalib, an evening of musical poetry. Listen to emerging and established poets such as Neha Katara, Naazir (Aman Gehlot), Alok Raina, Sweety Tomar, Chander Pratap Singh and Parag Shekhawat as they recite his shers, to bring alive the intricate rhythms and lyrical beauty of his words. The evening will conclude with a performance by Sufi Sargam, rendering some of the poet’s ghazals to music.

When: December 27; 4 pm

Where: Pink City Press Club auditorium

Entry: Prices start at ₹199; tickets are available on district.in

Palatial wonders: Explore Amer Palace

What: Walk through Jaipur’s iconic 17th-century fort, the Amer Palace, and discover marvels in red sandstone and marble. Encounter historic temples and shrines, including those dedicated to the local goddess Sila Devi, an incarnation of Durga. Sign up to immerse yourself in engaging “folk tales, legends, and lived memories of Amer’s residents, passed down through generations, adding soul to stone,” says heritage enthusiast Neeraj Chauhan, who will lead the walk. End up at sunset points overlooking the Aravalli hills and Maota Lake, with rare views of hidden stepwells — a treat for photographers.

When: December 28, 3.30 pm to 6 pm

Where: Shree Badrinathji Temple

Entry: Prices start at ₹699; call 95113-51360 to register

A Christmas fair: The Winter Flea Festival returns

What: The Winter Flea Festival is back for a third edition, offering shopping, rides, Secret Santa surprises and more. Known for the spectacular performances of its Greatest Christmas Show, the festival will feature theatre, music and magic for audiences of all ages. You can also browse through a range of homegrown brands at the flea market, or sign up for workshops in candle- and soap-making, kids’ furniture-building, pottery, and mandala art. Also expect “minute-to-win-it” games and photo booths, fairground rides and more.

When: Till December 26

Where: Birla Auditorium Statue Circle, Rambagh

Entry: Prices start at ₹599; tickets are available on thewinterflea.com

Adventures in the desert: Sambhar Festival

What: Jointly organised by The Jaipur district administration and Rajasthan tourism department are organising a five-day Sambhar Festival of camel-cart rides, paramotoring, paragliding, ATV adventures, biking and kite-flying. Home to India’s largest inland salt lake, Sambhar draws migratory birds too. Discover the age-old salt-making process, be serenaded with folk songs and dance performances, and soak in Rajasthan’s natural wonders as the sun sets on 2025.

When: December 27 to 31

Where: Sambhar; for more details, go to utsav.gov.in

Laugh out loud: Vipul Goyal Unleashed

What: An IIT-Bombay graduate, Vipul Goyal first established a name for himself playing a struggling comic in The Viral Fever’s web series, Humorously Yours. Today, his jokes draw from relatable everyday issues: the monotony of corporate culture, why Indian bikers are a nuisance.

When: December 27; 6 pm

Where: Harishchandra Totuka Bhawan

Entry: Prices start at ₹899; tickets available on bookmyshow.com