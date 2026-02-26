Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (Feb 27-March 1)

*Shop at Jaipur Craft Festival Spread over two days, the festival serves as a vibrant platform for artisans, designers and performers to showcase their talent. (BookMyShow website)

Spread over two days, the festival serves as a vibrant platform for artisans, designers and performers to showcase their talent and keep living traditions alive. Oh My Face! led by Anthony Alphonso of the sustainable textile brand Kachra Couture, invites children to transform recycled materials into imaginative works of art. In the Design Your Prints workshop, Nandini Tambi, founder of Humraha, encourages participants to reinterpret tradition through a contemporary lens. Visitors can also sign up for texture art, cake painting, candle making and painting, wearable art, and more.

Expect jamming sessions by India Woman Impact, high-energy sets by rappers Ruhaan79 and Harsh, music by Mixed Fruit Jamm, a performance by dancer Sarang Mohta, and showcases by Project Kalakar. A series of dance and theatre workshops rounds out the experience, making it a celebration of creativity in all its forms.

When: Feb 28 onwards, 11 am

Where: Paalthi, Jaipur

Entry: Free

*The city in every colour

Celebrate the Jaipur Queer Art Exhibition as it unfolds over two vibrant days of art, dialogue, workshops and performances. The exhibition brings together the work of more than ten artists who experiment across screen, paper, jewellery, clay and dance to express bold, deeply personal ideas.

The programme also creates space for conversation and community. In Queer Vartalap, Shikha Soni unpacks LGBTQIA+ terminologies within an Indian context; visitors can also join an open banner-making session to design placards for the Pride Walk or partake in a makeup workshop by Lakshya Lakhwal.

Immerse yourself in music with Nandita, an amateur sitarist, or tune into storytelling performances by Ms Sassy Bou and Karnika Bai, who capture the angst and exhilaration of becoming a drag queen. The celebration also features Chaina and Rakesh Meena, cross dancers from Rajasthan’s Meena community, whose performance promises to be both powerful and moving. The festival is only open to those 18 and above.

When: Feb 28 and March 1, 12 pm

Where: Maah Space

Entry: Free

*Freshers and fiascos

Actor, writer and stand-up comedian Aaditya Kulshreshth—popularly known as Kullu—is bringing Bhopal’s local flavour to the stage with Freshers Party, a brand-new solo show packed with laugh-out-loud moments. If you’ve been avidly following his meme reacts, this is your chance to catch him live as he mines his college years for content.

Kulshreshth is widely recognised for his strong digital presence across several Indian podcast platforms. With Freshers Party, he shifts gears into longer-form observational comedy, sharing previously unreleased stories and offering a more personal, immersive set than ever before.

When: Feb 28, 6 pm

Where: Taxila Auditorium,

Entry: Prices start at ₹499

*The power of hue

A new group exhibition turns its gaze to colour—and the power it holds. Bringing together modern and contemporary abstraction, the show examines colour as a potent social and psychological force through the works of renowned artists such as Ai Weiwei, Anita Dube, Astha Butail, Anish Kapoor, Alejandro Campins, Daniel Buren, Hanif Kureshi, and the duo Thukral & Tagra.

Step into the exhibition to experience colour not merely as pigment, but as a visceral force—especially in its shifting interplay with light. See colour not as embellishment, but as sensation: a charged interaction and reaction that shapes human narratives and histories in everyday life.

When: Until May 31

Where: Jaipur Centre for Art, City Palace

Entry: Prices start at ₹100

*A deep dive into the marine world

Watch a riveting documentary on Satish Bhaskar, whose research on sea turtle biology and conservation in India is considered a landmark. The film follows his 4,000-km journey along India’s coastline to live among and learn about sea turtles and help save them from extinction. His work was considered crucial, as he uncovered many nesting sites for sea turtles in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Directed by Taira Malaney, it has won 19 awards, including Jackson Wild and the International Ocean Film Festival, and has been screened at renowned film festivals such as DOC NYC and Raindance.

Stay on for a post-screening discussion with the crew, including Malaney, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Vikram Malaney and Angad Dev Singh.

When: Feb 28, 5.45 pm

Where: TOSS

Entry: Prices start at ₹200