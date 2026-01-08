Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (Jan 9-11)

* Like father, like son?: A performance by Zakir Khan Rooted in his childhood in Indore, Zakir Khan’s humour is deeply relatable and often laced with poetry. (Zakir Khan | Facebook page)

Known as sakht launda, the comedian who has performed on stages such as London’s Royal Albert Hall and at New York’s Madison Square Garden is bringing his latest act, Papa Yaar, to Jaipur. Rooted in his childhood in Indore, his humour is deeply relatable and often laced with poetry. In Papa Yaar, he reflects on his relationship with his father and his years in Delhi too, evoking pathos and mirth as he muses on life’s many ironies.

When: January 10, 7 pm

Where: Deep Smriti Auditorium

Entry: Prices start at ₹1,999

* Controversy’s child: Samay Raina

’Tis the season of gaffes as Samay Raina, a popular stand-up comic and chess player, tours with his newest act, Still Alive and Unfiltered. After runs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Pune, Raina aims to bombard the Pink City with his unfiltered, dark humour that shocks as much as it tickles. Raina has also taken the show to audiences across Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Turn up for plenty of laughs.

When: January 11, 8 pm

Where: Deep Smriti Auditorium

Entry: Prices start at ₹999

* Same difference: A play on caste discrimination

Step into a gripping stage experience with Jam Putra, directed by the award-winning theatre and television personality Rama Pandey. Here, she presents her dramatic interpretation of Jeevu, a boy from the Mahapatra community, who often performs last rites.

This association has seen the clan cast as the sons of Yama, and viewed as a sinister presence in society. In the play, a family hires Jeevu as a servant and comes to treat him with son-like affection — until they discover this aspect of his identity, his caste.

Superstition then takes over, compelling the family to cast him out. Watch the play for its powerful commentary on a shameful, abiding prejudice.

When: January 9, 6.30 pm

Where: Rajasthan International Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹99

* Theatre: Salesman of the Month

This weekend, catch Salesman of the Month, a play by National School of Drama alumnus Vishal Vijay Mathur, produced by his company, 4th Wall. The play traces the life of a salesman navigating intense pressure in the insurance industry as he claws his way towards success — by any means necessary, even sabotage.

Through his portrayal of cutthroat competition, Mathur lays bare the deeper insecurities and greed lurking beneath grand ambitions and seemingly intimate friendships.

When: January 10, 7 pm

Where: Krishnayan, Jawahar Kala Kendra

Entry: Prices start at ₹150

* DIY: Dye It Yourself

Sign up for a unique workshop on traditional craft practices such as tie-and-dye using natural colours, and block-printing, but viewed and taught through a contemporary lens. The cost of the workshop includes all materials, and participants can keep what they make. They are also free to bring their own fabrics or garments to embellish. Create something you can cherish, and do it traditional way.

When: January 10, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Dye it Yourself Studio

Entry: Prices start at ₹12,500

* Stranger Things?: The Upside Down After Dark

Catch an unusual music experience this weekend and groove at a Stranger Things-themed DJ Night that seeks to recreate a sense of the Upside Down. Think neon lights, groovy visuals, and psychedelic beats.

When: January 10, 6 pm

Where: Subodh Campus

Entry: Prices start at ₹250