'What message did he want to convey?' Gehlot on PM kneeling at Rajasthan event

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over kneeling before the public during a gathering in the state's Sirohi district. Speaking to reporters in Bikaner, Rajasthan chief minister Gehlot said that "instead of displaying such antiques", Prime Minister Modi "should have given the message of brotherhood and love to the people of India".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He (Modi) knows that in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot has the image of a very humble man...a simple man. This has been my image since childhood. How will Modi Ji contest this? He wanted to appear humbler than me,” Gehlot said, news agency PTI reported.

The chief minister further asked what message Modi wanted to convey by kneeling in front of people at the Sirohi gathering.

Also Read| 'Who is SP?' BJP's question on ‘leaked’ photo of Ashok Gehlot's notes

"Why only kneel down? Just to convey that I am also humble just like Ashok Gehlot?" Gehlot again said while speaking to reporters.

On Friday, Modi arrived at the Sirohi district to address a rally but was unable to as he reached the venue late and said he had to obey the loudspeaker rules.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the people at the venue, PM Modi ditched the microphone. “I reached a little late. Now it is 10 PM. I believe I should abide by law and order. I apologise for the delay. I promise I will come again and I will return the same faith and love you all have for me and even more," PM Modi told the gathering without using a microphone. The Prime Minister then bowed down on the stage.

Modi's gesture was widely appreciated on social media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON