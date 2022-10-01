PM Modi skips microphone, apologises at Rajasthan rally. Video goes viral

The video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ditching the microphone at a scheduled rally in the Abu Rod area of Rajasthan's Sirohi is going viral. "I got late in reaching. It is already 10pm. My conscience says that I should follow the rules. I apologise before you. But I promise that I will come here again and repay your love with interest," PM Modi said ending his brief speech with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chanting.

PM Modi then bowed down on the stage and there were announcements made on the microphone welcoming him.

The video went viral with BJP leaders and social media users praising PM Modi for his respect for microphone rules.

PM Modi decided against addressing the public meeting at Abu Road because it was well past stipulated time.



This was 7th program of the day. Earlier he flagged and took a ride on Vande Bharat and Ahemdabad Metro, prayed at Ambaji among others.



He is 72 and fasting for Navratri!

BJP's Amit Malviya shared the video and added that PM Modi was also fasting for Navratri on Friday. "PM Modi decided against addressing the public meeting at Abu Road because it was well past stipulated time. This was 7th programme of the day. Earlier, he flagged and took a ride on Vande Bharat and Ahmedabad Metro, prayed at Ambaji among others. He is 72 and fasting for Navratri," Malviya wrote.

Such a realistic and humble gesture!



Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji greeted a huge public gathering in Abu Road, Rajasthan. Abiding by the rule of no use of loudspeakers after 10 pm, he didn't use a mic.



PM Modi Ji always leads by example.

BJP national vice President DK Aruna said PM Modi always leads by example. "Such a realistic and humble gesture! Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji greeted a huge public gathering in Abu Road, Rajasthan. Abiding by the rule of no use of loudspeakers after 10pm, he didn't use a mic," the BJP leader wrote sharing the video.

