Home / India News / PM Modi skips microphone, apologises at Rajasthan rally. Video goes viral

PM Modi skips microphone, apologises at Rajasthan rally. Video goes viral

india news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 06:13 AM IST

As PM Modi reached the rally after 10pm, he chose to follow the microphone rules and not address the rally. “My conscience says that I should follow the rules. I apologise before you,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed down on the stage after he explained to the crowd why he won't address them.&nbsp;
Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed down on the stage after he explained to the crowd why he won't address them. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh

The video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ditching the microphone at a scheduled rally in the Abu Rod area of Rajasthan's Sirohi is going viral. "I got late in reaching. It is already 10pm. My conscience says that I should follow the rules. I apologise before you. But I promise that I will come here again and repay your love with interest," PM Modi said ending his brief speech with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chanting.

PM Modi then bowed down on the stage and there were announcements made on the microphone welcoming him.

The video went viral with BJP leaders and social media users praising PM Modi for his respect for microphone rules.

BJP's Amit Malviya shared the video and added that PM Modi was also fasting for Navratri on Friday. "PM Modi decided against addressing the public meeting at Abu Road because it was well past stipulated time. This was 7th programme of the day. Earlier, he flagged and took a ride on Vande Bharat and Ahmedabad Metro, prayed at Ambaji among others. He is 72 and fasting for Navratri," Malviya wrote.

BJP national vice President DK Aruna said PM Modi always leads by example. "Such a realistic and humble gesture! Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji greeted a huge public gathering in Abu Road, Rajasthan. Abiding by the rule of no use of loudspeakers after 10pm, he didn't use a mic," the BJP leader wrote sharing the video.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi viral video
pm modi viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out